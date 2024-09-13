Pope Francis: Both Trump and Harris Are ‘Pro-Life’

Both US presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, are “pro-life,” Pope Francis said, the agency reports. ANSA.

When asked which candidate he would vote for in the US presidential election, the priest replied: “Both are against life.” “In modern politics, they usually say that not voting is bad. You have to vote and choose the lesser evil. Who is the lesser evil, that lady or that gentleman? Everyone should think about it in their conscience,” the priest said.

He criticized Trump, who calls for expelling all migrants from the country, thereby depriving them of the opportunity to grow, work and develop. The pontiff also criticized Harris, who, in turn, advocates abortion, which is also a sin, since, according to Francis, the child’s body is formed a month after conception.

Earlier, the Pope condemned those who oppose migration and called them sinners. In his weekly homily, the pontiff called for reflection on people who “cross seas and deserts to reach a land where they can live in peace and security.”