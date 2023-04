How did you feel about the content of this article?

Pope Francis speaks at a meeting with officials, civil society representatives and the diplomatic corps at the former Carmelite Monastery in Budapest, Hungary, April 28, 2023. | Photo: EFEEFE/EPA/Szilard Koszticsak Hungary Out

Pope Francis criticized, this Friday (28), those who “presumed as conquering the senseless right to abortion”, classifying the practice as being “always a tragic defeat”. the country’s authorities.

After meeting President Katalin Novák and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán separately, the pope criticized in a speech what he calls “ideological colonizations” that, in his opinion, “eliminate differences, such as so-called gender ideology, or then, they place concepts that reduce freedom in front of the reality of life, when, for example, it is boasted how they conquered a senseless right to abortion, which is always a tragic defeat”.

On the other hand, the pope applauded the “construction of a Europe centered on the person and on the people, where there are effective policies for the birth rate and the family” and “where diverse nations are a family in which care is taken for the growth and uniqueness of each one “. He also mentioned Christian values ​​that Prime Minister Orbán, who is a Calvinist, claims to uphold, but emphasized that these values ​​”should not be expressed through rigidity and closure, because the truth of Christ requires meekness and kindness.”

The pontiff recalled, in a country where the government maintains a tough policy against migration, “that assistance to the needy and the poor is an obligation”. He also advocated for Europe to deal with the migration crisis, “without excuses or delays”.

The pope will continue his tour of Hungary and will have a meeting today with the country’s bishops, while tomorrow he will visit migrants, many of them Ukrainians, but also from Africa and Asia, assisted by Caritas.