The pope made the remarks during a speech at the Vatican yesterday. He focused his attention on couples who choose animals instead of children. “We see that people don’t want to have children, or just one and no more. They have two dogs, two cats. They take the place of children,” the pope said.
“Yeah, it’s funny, but it’s the reality. And this denial of fatherhood or motherhood limits us, it takes away our humanity. In this way, society grows older and without humanity, because it loses the riches of fatherhood and motherhood. And a country without children suffers.”
Francis said couples who cannot have children biologically should consider adoption. “Having a child is always a risk, naturally or through adoption. But it’s riskier not to get them. It is more risky to deny fatherhood or motherhood, whether real or spiritual.”
This is not the first time the Pope has made such comments. In 2014, he said something similar about couples prioritizing pets. Still, the Pope doesn’t hate pets: he was photographed several times petting dogs and cats.
During the annual New Year’s Mass, Pope Francis also lashed out at women’s violence. According to the Pope, violence against women is an insult to God:
