The pope made the remarks during a speech at the Vatican yesterday. He focused his attention on couples who choose animals instead of children. “We see that people don’t want to have children, or just one and no more. They have two dogs, two cats. They take the place of children,” the pope said.

“Yeah, it’s funny, but it’s the reality. And this denial of fatherhood or motherhood limits us, it takes away our humanity. In this way, society grows older and without humanity, because it loses the riches of fatherhood and motherhood. And a country without children suffers.”