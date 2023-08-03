Pope Francis made emphatic criticisms this Wednesday (2) against euthanasia and abortion during his speech before the Portuguese authorities, members of civil society and the diplomatic corps of Portugal, in Lisbon.

The speech, which was given at the Centro Cultural de Belém, marked the beginning of his participation in the 37th World Youth Day (WYD), which began this Tuesday (1st) and is one of the biggest events organized by the Catholic Church aimed at the communion of young people .

On the occasion, the pontiff expressed his concern about “easy access to death”, which can be understood as a clear reference to the recent approval of the law that decriminalizes euthanasia in Portugal.

Francis characterized such a measure as a “superficial and mistaken remedy”, questioning the idea that euthanasia is a convenient solution, but, in reality, it is “more bitter than the waters of the sea”, according to him.

The leader of the Catholic Church also addressed the issue of abortion, mentioning the need to defend human life as a priority in the contemporary world. He highlighted the importance of protecting “so many unborn children and abandoned elderly”, launching criticism of what he described as “utilitarian drifts that use and discard life”.

During his speech, the pope also addressed the European Union (EU), highlighting the lack of solutions to conflicts such as Ukraine. He made an appeal for peace in the region, questioning the strategies adopted by the West and the allocation of resources on “weapons to the detriment of investments in the future of children”.

Francis emphasized the role of youth in building a “better world”, expressing his hope that WYD could be an impetus for universal openness on the European continent. He commended young people for “sharing the hope of the Gospel” in a world often “scarred by anger”.

In a symbolic gesture, the pope presented the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, with the WYD 2023 Commemorative Medal, representing the symbols of the country’s faith and the patron saints of World Youth Day.

This is the second visit of Pope Francis to Portugal. He also met with the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa.