Deutsche Welle 03/10/2024 – 14:10

Francisco told the Swiss broadcaster that “when things are not going well, you need to have the courage to negotiate”. Speech was seen by Kiev as a call for surrender. The Vatican argues that this is an appeal for a diplomatic solution. Pope Francis was the target of harsh criticism after saying that Ukraine should have the courage of the “white flag” and negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

The pontiff made the statements to Swiss broadcaster RSI in an interview recorded last month, but partially released this Saturday (03/09).

The speech provoked widespread criticism from Kiev and allies, as many interpreted it as a call for Ukraine's surrender. The Vatican promptly spoke out, stating that the Pope's statement invokes a diplomatic solution and that “negotiating is not surrendering”.

What did the pontiff say?

According to the Vatican, in the interview, which will air in full on March 20, interviewer Lorenzo Buccella asks the Pope: “In Ukraine, there are those who ask for courage to surrender, to show the white flag. But others say this would legitimize the strongest. What do you think about this?”.

And Francisco responds:

“It’s an interpretation. But I believe that those who see the situation, those who think about people, those who have the courage of the white flag, to negotiate, are stronger. And today we can negotiate with the help of international powers. The word negotiate is a brave word. When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you need to have the courage to negotiate.”

Then, the pope mentions that there are many countries willing to mediate the conflict, such as Turkey. “Don’t be shy about negotiating before the situation gets worse,” he said.

Minister promises to “never surrender”

After the release of excerpts from the interview, Ukraine criticized Francisco's statement, promising never to surrender.

“Our flag is yellow and blue. This is the flag by which we live, die and prevail. We will never fly any other flag,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on social media.

Kuleba Thanked the Pope for his prayers during the two years of war and invited him to visit Ukraine.

Ukrainian Deputy Minister of the Interior, Anton Herashchenko, also said: “it seems strange that the Pope does not call for the defense of Ukraine, does not condemn Russia as an aggressor that is killing tens of thousands of people”.

The chorus was reinforced by Kiev's major archeparchy, Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, who said on Sunday that Ukrainians do not consider surrender a possibility.

“Ukraine is injured but undefeated! Ukraine is exhausted, but it resists and will resist. Believe me, it never crossed anyone's mind to surrender. Even where there is fighting today: listen to our people,” she highlighted.

Support from allies

In Germany, the vice-president of the Bundestag (lower house of the German Parliament), Katrin Göring-Eckardt, told Editorial Network Germany (RND) that no one wants peace more than Ukraine.

“It is Vladimir Putin who can end the war and suffering immediately – not Ukraine,” he said, referring to the Russian president.

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski followed the same line: “How about, for balance, encouraging Putin to withdraw his army from Ukraine? Peace would happen immediately without the need for negotiations,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Unusually in German diplomacy, the German ambassador to Santa distanced himself from the Pope's statements.

“Russia is the aggressor and is violating international law! This is why Germany is appealing to Moscow to stop the war, and not to Kiev,” wrote Bernhard Kotsch in X.

Vatican tries to limit damage

After the release of parts of the interview, the Vatican tried to limit the damage caused by Francis' speech. The Pope's spokesman, Matteo Bruni, denied reports that the Pope had asked Ukraine to surrender. According to Bruni, the pope wanted “above all to ask for a ceasefire and revive the courage to negotiate”.

According to the Vatican, the Pope used the term white flag and responded with the image proposed by the interviewer, “to indicate with it the cessation of hostilities, the truce achieved with the courage of negotiation”. In another part of the interview, speaking of another conflict situation, but referring to war, the Pope stated that “negotiation is never a surrender”.

The Vatican also claims that the Pope's words reiterate, among other things, what has already been said by the pontiff over the last two years, since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“The Pope's wish is and continues to be one that he has always repeated over these years, and recently repeated on the occasion of the second anniversary of the conflict: 'At the same time I renew my deepest affection for the martyred Ukrainian people and pray for everyone, in particular for the countless innocent victims, I ask that a little humanity be found that allows us to create the conditions for a diplomatic solution in the search for a just and lasting peace'”, said Bruni.

Swiss journalist Lorenzo Buccella met with the Pope at the beginning of February. The main topic of the conversation was the meaning of the color white, the color of good, of light, but in which dirt and stains also appear particularly clearly.

What was actually a philosophical interview quickly turned into a political interview – including one about war.

le (AP, DPA, KNA)