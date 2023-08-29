“Never give up on this legacy”, said the pontiff in a speech to young Catholics in St. Petersburg on Friday (25.Aug)

Pope Francis encouraged young Russians not to give up their “legacy” as heirs of a “great and enlightened Russian empire”. The head of the Catholic Church also praised the imperialist past of the nation led by President Vladimir Putin and recalled rulers like Pedro 1st and Catherine 2nd.

“Never give up on this legacy, you are the heirs of the great Mother Russia, carry on”said the pontiff to young Russians gathered for the All-Russian Meeting of Catholic Youth in St Petersburg on Friday (25.Aug.2023).

In videos released on Monday (28.Aug) on ​​X (former Twitter), the pope also recalled the former Russian emperors Peter 1st and Catherine 2nd, central to Russia’s expansion in Europe and who are known as symbols of Russian imperialism.

The Pope told about the Russian people that they are the “heirs of a great empire”. “Never forget your heritage. You are the heirs of the great Russia: the great Russia of saints, rulers, the great Russia of Peter I, Catherine II, that empire – great, educated, great culture… pic.twitter.com/1cpLpjDBl4 — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) August 28, 2023

“You are the heirs of the great Russia: the great Russia of saints, of kings, the great Russia of Peter the Great, of Catherine II, of that great and enlightened Russian empire, of great culture and great humanity. […]. Thank you for your way of being, for your way of being Russian”he declared.

The pontiff’s speeches on Friday (26.Aug) were the target of criticism.

This morally vacant person is the head of the Roman Catholic Church. Some people pay attention to the things he says. The “great culture and great humanity” of Russia has brought to the world the genocide of the Ukrainian people. That is the legacy Pope Francis celebrates. pic.twitter.com/CyaB3wtUSs —Michael MacKay (@mhmck) August 26, 2023

“Russia’s ‘great culture and great humanity’ brought the genocide of the Ukrainian people to the world. This is the legacy that Pope Francis celebrates.”wrote one netizen.

However, in other parts of his speech during the All-Russian Catholic Youth Meeting published online by the Vaticanthe pope tells young Russians to be “craftsmen of peace” is for “sow seeds of reconciliation”.

“I wish you, young Russians, the vocation to be artisans of peace in the midst of so many conflicts and in the midst of so many polarizations that come from all sides and that plague our world. I invite you to be sowers of seeds of reconciliation, small seeds that, in this winter of war, will not sprout in the frozen ground for the time being, but will blossom in a future spring.”he said.

In June, Francis sent Italian Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi to Russia as his representative to “promote a solution to the current tragic situation and find the means to achieve a just peace”.