Pope Francis during a meeting with Ukraine’s ambassador Andrii Yurash. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Vatican Media

Pope Francis will visit Kiev before traveling to Kazakhstan on September 13, Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash, who met with the leader of the Catholic Church earlier in the Vatican, announced on Saturday. So far, there has been no position on the information released by the diplomat by the Holy See.

“Ukraine has been waiting for the Pope for many years and especially since the beginning of the war and will be happy to greet him before his trip to Kazakhstan,” Yurash tweeted, along with some photos of the meeting with the leader. Catholic.

Pope Francis has confirmed that he will travel to the Central Asian country from September 13 to 15 to attend the 8th World Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. According to the diplomat, during the meeting, the pontiff assured that he wants to “express my closeness” to Ukraine, during his visit to Kiev.

The Holy See limited itself to confirming today’s meeting with the Ukrainian diplomat in a brief communiqué, without disclosing details on the subjects discussed, a similar position in all diplomatic meetings.