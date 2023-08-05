In an interview given to the Spanish digital magazine Vida Nueva, released this Friday (4), Pope Francis commented on the case of Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who remains imprisoned in Nicaragua on charges of “treason to the homeland”.

Álvarez is one of the Catholic representatives who are critical of the Daniel Ortega regime and has become a symbol of resistance against the dictatorship that rules the Central American country.

When asked about Bishop Álvarez’s situation, Francisco said that he continued to try to “negotiate” with the Ortega regime, which he had classified as a “rough dictatorship”. Álvarez’s arrest led to the interruption of bilateral relations between the Nicaraguan dictator and the Vatican.

In the interview, the pope also confirmed that he asked the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), to intercede in the case of the arbitrary arrest of Álvarez.

“Yes, I asked him”, replied the pope, when asked about the conversation with the Brazilian president.

In June, after his meeting with Pope Francis, Lula commented on his commitment to “persuade Daniel Ortega to grant freedom to Bishop Álvarez”. The Brazilian president expressed that this would be a “process that would require patience”, but stressed his “determination in achieving this noble objective”.

“I’m going to talk to Ortega so that they give him freedom, because you have to learn to ask for forgiveness and recognize this mistake,” Lula said after his meeting with the pontiff. The meeting between Lula and Pope Francisco held in June lasted about 45 minutes.

This Friday (4th) marks the one year anniversary of the arrest of Bishop Álvarez, who is still imprisoned in Nicaragua, sentenced to 26 years in prison. Along with the bishop, four other priests, two seminarians and an employee of the diocese of Matagalpa were arrested.

To remember this date, an international movement launched a campaign demanding their release and religious rights.

Led by the Acción Dale Vida Nicaragua movement, a campaign entitled “Eucharist for Monsignor Rolando Álvarez” has as its main objective to raise awareness of the situation of the bishop and claim his right to practice his faith. The campaign asks for support on social media and calls on Catholic faithful to unite in prayer and communion.

The initiative found support not only among religious leaders, but also among leaders of the Nicaraguan opposition, including prominent figures such as Juan Sebastián Chamorro, a 2021 presidential candidate, and Dora María Téllez, a former Ortega ally who lives in exile outside the country.