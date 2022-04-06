Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned the “horrendous cruelty” that affects Ukraine, “including its civilians”, in a reference to the “Bucha massacre”.

“The latest news of the war in Ukraine (…) shows new atrocities, such as the massacre at Bucha, (shows) a horrendous cruelty, committed also against civilians, women and children,” Francis said after the general audience.

“They are victims whose innocent blood cries out to heaven and begs us to end this war, to silence the weapons, to stop sowing death and destruction,” the pope added.

Minutes later, the pontiff displayed a Ukrainian flag in front of the thousands of faithful gathered in the Paul VI hall.

“This flag comes from the war, from the martyred city, Bucha,” Francis said, in the presence of several Ukrainian children, before kissing the flag.

This was the pope’s first statement after the discovery of dozens of bodies in Bucha, a city near the Ukrainian capital Kiev, after the withdrawal of Russian troops. The images provoked a commotion of revolt among the international community.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian forces of killing civilians in Bucha, but the Kremlin has denied any responsibility and says the images are a montage.

During the audience, Francis also lamented the “impotence of international organizations” in the face of the conflict.

“After the Second World War we tried to lay the foundations for a new history of peace, but unfortunately the old history of rival powers is perpetuated. And in the current war in Ukraine, we are witnesses to the impotence of international organizations,” said the pontiff, who has already declared himself willing to visit Kiev.

