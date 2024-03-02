Pope Francis' speech was read by his collaborator Mons. Filippo Ciampanelli, during an event at the Vatican | Photo: EFE/EPA/Giuseppe Lami

Pope Francis stated this Friday (1st) that in our time “the worst danger is gender ideology”, when receiving participants at the international conference Man and woman, image of Godorganized by the Center for Research and Anthropology of Vocations, at the Vatican.

The religious leader opened his participation in the event by commenting on his current state of health – he is recovering from a cold – and explained that, in order not to get tired, the speech prepared by him would be read by collaborator Monsignor Filippo Ciamparelli.

Before the reading, however, Francisco made a brief statement on the subject. “I would like to emphasize one thing: it is very important that this meeting between men and women takes place, because today the worst danger is gender ideology, which cancels out differences,” he said.

The pontiff also announced that studies were requested “on this ugly ideology of our time, which erases differences and makes everything equal”. According to Francis, “to erase the difference – between men and women – is to erase humanity”.

In a recent interview with the press, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Archbishop Dom Víctor Manuel Fernández, stated that the church is preparing a document that will address its position on issues such as sex change, surrogacy and gender ideologies.

The international meeting takes place this Friday (1st) and Saturday (2nd), bringing together scholars, philosophers, theologians and pedagogues to reflect on Christian anthropology, culture and the future of Christianity, according to the Catholic Church.