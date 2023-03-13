celibacy? “I’m not ready to review it yet, but obviously it’s a matter of discipline, nothing to do with dogma.” Pope Francis said that, after Infobae and La Nación, he was in conversation with another Argentine media, the site Perfil, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his pontificate, an interview also reported by Vatican News.

Then, when asked about various theological and disciplinary issues in the Church, such as the sacraments for the divorced and remarried and homosexual marriage, he replied: “Everyone is a child of God and everyone seeks God and finds him, in the way he can. God only keeps the proud away, the rest of us sinners are in line.”

Why does he identify himself with Francis of Assisi? “It’s spontaneous. Seeing that boy from a good family who, at the age of 20, leaves everything, even undresses in front of his father, and begins a life of impressive creativity. The life of Francis is the life of a revolutionary, who has the courage to completely turn the tables on the table, of an unconscious who goes to the caliph or the sultan knowing that his head could be cut off. It is the recklessness of the man in love with Jesus. Admirable, but not entirely imitable. It is these saints who, in order to mark the path to follow, go further, but then must be brought a little closer to ordinary life”.