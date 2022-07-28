The Pope arrived in his private car in Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupres, Quebec, and greeted the crowds, which were mainly Amerindians.

The Pope said: “We are also in front of the scandal that affected our original brothers and in which evil prevailed, we feel bitterness and the weight of failure.”

He asked, “Why did all this happen? How can this happen in a society that follows the teachings of Christ?”

Inside the church in front of the altar and a few meters from the pope at the start of mass, protesters raised a banner that read “Abolish the creed,” a reference to 15th-century papal decrees that allowed European powers to colonize non-Christian lands and peoples.

The phrase was only visible from the side of the sign opposite the Pope and was quietly withdrawn. According to Agence France-Presse.

The visit is a “message of hope”, she told AFP, Deng Peteke, 54, of the Manawan Reserve, who wore an orange scarf around her neck in honor of missing indigenous children.

Denning woke up at four to arrive early and was in the front row in front of the church, where giant screens were set up.

She added, placing her hand over her heart: “This Supreme Pontiff knows we are here, he acknowledges us. I read his autobiography, for me he is a good Pope. Yesterday I saw him up close and he shook my feelings.”

On the first day of his visit, the Pope apologized Monday for the treatment of Christians with indigenous peoples in Canada and for “the ways in which many members of the Church have cooperated” in “cultural-destroying projects”.

“Personally, that wasn’t enough,” said Abigail Brooks, 23, a member of the St. Mary’s First Nation in New Brunswick, hoping to see other actions to show the church wants real reconciliation.

The French-speaking province of Quebec has the largest number of Catholics in Canada, but participation was nonetheless lower than expected from the start of the visit.

And on Friday, on the last leg of the Pope’s six-day trip, he will stop for a few hours in Iqaluit (Nunavut), in the Arctic archipelago.