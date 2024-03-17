Pope Francis has no plans to step down unless he develops serious health problems. “The papacy is for life,” he says in his autobiography Life, which will be published next week. The book is a detailed description of the life of the now 87-year-old Argentine prince. He reveals, among other things, that he was deeply in love as a young man.
#Pope #candid #girl #turned #39I #pray #week39
Putin wins sham election in Russia and consolidates dictatorship
As expected, since the presidential elections in Russia were held without transparency and with real opponents (the real opponents are...
Leave a Reply