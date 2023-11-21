Pope Francis during the seventh World Day of the Poor lunch in the Paul VI Room, in Vatican City, on Sunday (19) | Photo: EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Pope Francis and the president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, spoke this Tuesday (21) by telephone and the supreme pontiff congratulated the libertarian economist on his victory over Sergio Massa in the second round of the presidential election, last Sunday (19) .

According to information from the website Infobae, sources close to Milei stated that the conversation was “pleasant and very good” and the president-elect reiterated the invitation for the pope to visit Argentina in 2024 “as head of state and leader of the Church”. According to these sources, the libertarian always addressed Francisco as “his holiness”.

Infobae reported that the contact would have been mediated by Fabio Bartucci, Francisco’s ophthalmologist, and that, when the Argentine pope called, Milei was recording an interview.

His future Minister of Foreign Affairs, Diana Mondino, came to him at the Buenos Aires Libertador hotel, where he currently lives, and asked him to interrupt the recording to speak to Francisco.

Milei has already harshly criticized Francis in the past: in an interview given in 2020 to the Liberty World Review channel, he said that the current pope “is the representative of the evil one on Earth, occupying the throne of the house of God”.

“Did you know that the Pope promotes communism, with all the disasters he caused? This goes against the sacred scriptures themselves”, said Milei at the time.

However, when asked about the matter by Massa during a campaign debate, the economist said that the Peronist was “misinformed” and stated that he had already apologized for his comments about Francisco.