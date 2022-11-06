On his return from his trip to Bahrain, the Pope said: “I call on Lebanese politicians to put their personal interests aside, to pay attention to the country and reach an agreement.”

He added: “Lebanon is causing me pain.. Lebanon is not a country. Lebanon is a message that has a great meaning, but it is in pain at the moment,” noting: “I address my appeal to the Lebanese politicians: leave your personal interests and look at your country. God first, then your country.

He continued, “I do not want to say save Lebanon, but rather I say support Lebanon…help Lebanon to stop its collapse.”

On the other hand, Pope Francis mentioned that the Document on Human Fraternity, which was signed in Abu Dhabi, “It was the basis upon which my later apostolic letter was built –We are all brothers-“.

He added: “We are currently working to make the document of human brotherhood reach everyone.”

On Sunday, the Pope of the Vatican concluded his 4-day tour in Bahrain, during which he participated in Dialogue Forum between East and West, hosted by Manama.

At the end of the visit, Pope Francis thanked King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for his “exceptional hospitality”.