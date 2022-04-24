By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis called for a halt to attacks in Ukraine on Sunday so aid can reach the exhausted population and urged leaders to “listen to the voice of the people” who fear an escalation in tensions.

Speaking to tens of thousands of people in St Peter’s Square, he noted that the day most Christians in the East – including Orthodox and Catholics in Ukraine and Russia – celebrate Easter coincided with the day that marks the two months of Easter. war.

“Instead of stopping, the war has become tougher,” he said from the window of the official papal office. “I renew a call for an Easter truce, the minimal and tangible sign of a will for peace. Stop the attacks to help the exhausted population. Stop,” Francis said.

Western Catholics celebrated Easter last Sunday.

Pope Francis, 85, has not specifically mentioned Russia or its president, Vladimir Putin, since the conflict began, but he left little doubt about which side he was criticizing, using terms such as unwarranted aggression and invasion and lamenting atrocities against civilians.

Putin, a member of the Russian Orthodox Church, describes Moscow’s actions as a “special military operation” in Ukraine aimed at demilitarizing and “denazifying” the country. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

