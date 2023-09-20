Pope Francis addressed the world community with a call for peace

Pope Francis called on the parties to stop hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The pontiff’s words are conveyed TASS.

“I appeal to everyone and to the international community to lay down their arms and make every effort to find a peaceful solution,” said the head of the Catholic Church.

On September 19, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informed about the start of local anti-terrorist measures in Nagorno-Karabakh. The department called the goal of the measures “to suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region.”