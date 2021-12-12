By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis, in his first remarks on tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, called for serious international dialogue to resolve tensions and urged both sides to avoid an armed conflict.

He said he was praying for “dear Ukraine, for all your churches and religious communities and for all your people, that tensions are resolved through serious international dialogue, not through arms.”

“Weapons are not the path we should take. May Christmas bring peace to Ukraine,” the pope told thousands in St. Peter’s Square as they awaited the midday blessing and speech.

Ukraine is predominantly Orthodox Christian, with Catholics of the Latin and Byzantine liturgical rite making up about 10% of the population of the former Soviet republic.

Ukraine accuses Russia of preparing thousands of soldiers in anticipation of a possible large-scale military offensive.

US President Joe Biden said Saturday he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would pay “a terrible price” and face devastating economic consequences if it invades Ukraine.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?