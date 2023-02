How did you feel about the content of this article?

Pope Francis at the general audience on November 30, 2022, at the Vatican. | Photo: Ettore Ferrari/EFE/EPA

Cardinal Beniamino Stella, envoy of Pope Francis, said this Wednesday (8) in Havana that the Catholic Church “very much wants” the Cuban authorities to release those convicted of participating in the anti-government protests of July 11, 2021 in the country.

The cardinal spoke at an event at the University of Havana, which was attended by the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

“The pope really wants a positive response. It is important that young people who, at one point, expressed their thoughts in the way we know them, can return to their homes,” said Stella.

Stella pointed out that she expects “new things for the Cuban people” and greater dialogue between Cuba and the United States after her visit.

“I hope this happens soon and becomes an important step towards many advances that the Cuban people so badly need. There are things that need to be done and soon,” he added.

The cardinal’s visit to Cuba celebrates the 25th anniversary of the visit of Pope John Paul II, the first pontiff to visit the country. Since then, both Benedict XVI and Francis have also had commitments on Cuban soil.