How did you feel about the content of this article?

Pope Francis calls for peace and resumption of dialogues in blessing on Easter Sunday | Photo: Fabio Frustaci/ EFE Agency

During the Easter blessing, Pope Francis expressed his concern about the attacks and attacks in recent days in Israel and Palestine and called for the resumption of “dialogue” in the region during his message, read this Sunday in St. Peter’s Basilica.

“On this day, we entrust to you, Lord, the city of Jerusalem, the first witness of your resurrection. I express my deep concern about the attacks of recent days, which threaten the desired climate of trust and mutual respect, necessary to resume dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians, so that peace reigns in the Holy City and throughout the region,” Francis said.

Receive the main world news on your cell phone

During the Easter blessing, Pope Francis also made a new appeal on Sunday for peace in Ukraine during his Easter message, in which he also called for “light” on the Russian people and urged the international community to work “for the end of the conflict”. .

“Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their path to peace and infuse the light of Easter on the Russian people. Comfort the wounded and those who lost their loved ones in the war and allow the prisoners to return safe and sound to their families,” he said. the pope during the blessing on this Easter Sunday.

“Open the hearts of the entire international community to work for the end of this war and all the conflicts that stain the world with blood,” Francis declared, before giving the Urbi et Orbi blessing in front of 100,000 faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square, according to Vatican data.