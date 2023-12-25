Pope Francis called this Monday (25) for the end of military operations in Gaza, the release of hostages and the resolution of the Palestinian issue, in his Christmas message, which he read from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

In this message, in which he cited several of the world's conflicts, the pontiff called for peace “in Israel and Palestine, where war is shaking the lives of these populations.” “I embrace everyone, in particular the Christian communities of Gaza and the entire Holy Land,” he said.

The pope also stated that he carries “in his heart the pain for the victims of the execrable October 7 attack” against Israel, but did not mention the name of the Islamic group Hamas, which killed 1,200 people that day, starting the current war.

Francisco also made “an urgent appeal for the release of those still held hostage” in the Palestinian enclave, in relation to the 250 kidnapped by Hamas and other groups in the attack on Israel – more than 100 were released in an exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners who were in the country.

“I ask for an end to military operations, with their dramatic consequences for innocent civilian victims, and for the desperate humanitarian situation to be remedied, allowing aid to arrive,” added the pontiff, without mentioning Israel, which has been carrying out offensives in the Palestinian enclave. since the day he suffered the attack.

The pope also called “for violence and hatred to stop, but for a solution to the Palestinian issue to be found through sincere and persevering dialogue between the parties, sustained by strong political will and the support of the international community.”

This Sunday, the wife of the Israeli Prime Minister, Sara Netanyahu, sent an open letter to the Pope requesting his “personal intervention” and “his influence” for the release of the 129 hostages who remain in Gaza, considering that the pontiff's intervention could be decisive in saving their lives.

On November 22, Francis received a group of relatives of some of the hostages held by Hamas and called for a new truce so that they can all be released, in addition to meeting with people linked to Palestinians who are unable to leave Gaza.

Pope also calls for an end to the war in Ukraine and other regions of the world

During the message, the pope called for an end to the wars in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen and an end to tensions between the two Koreas and in Sudan, South Sudan, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Francis also called for an end to weapons production and criticized the enormous amounts of public money spent in this sector.

“But, to say no to war, we must say no to weapons. Indeed, if a man, whose heart is unstable and is wounded, finds instruments of death in his hands, sooner or later he will use them. And how can we talk about peace, if the production, sale and trade of weapons is growing?”, he asked.