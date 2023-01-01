Home page politics

Of: Jacob Koch

Split

A day after his death, the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. laid out in the monastery “Mater Ecclesiae”. The burial will take place shortly.

Rome – He was the first German pope in more than 480 years: after the death of Benedict XVI. say goodbye to believers this week. The pontiff emeritus died on Saturday at the age of 95 in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican, almost ten years after his spectacular resignation. reports kreiszeitung.de.

Pope: Benedict XVI Bourgeois name: Joseph Aloysius Ratzinger Born: April 16, 1927 in Marktl Died: December 31, 2022 in Vatican City

Pope Benedict XVI died: photos show the body in the monastery “Mater Ecclesiae”

A day after his death, the body of Pope Benedict XVI. laid out in the monastery “Mater Ecclesiae” on Sunday. From Monday he is to be publicly laid out in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. Funeral services and burial are planned for Thursday.

Pope Benedict XVI: Photos show the body in the “Mater Ecclesiae” monastery © picture alliance/dpa/Holy See Press Office | Vatican Media

He devoted most of his life to his faith and to the Catholic Church. Former Pope Benedict XVI died on Saturday. (spoken: the sixteenth). A newspaper reported what he is said to have said shortly before his death: “Jesus, I love you.”

Cause of Death of Pope Benedict XVI The exact cause of death is unclear. The usually well-informed Roman Catholic daily newspaper La Croix from France reports, citing several sources, that Benedikt has been treated for kidney problems. Ansa had also reported possible kidney failure. According to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera Benedict had “lost consciousness for some time” during a phase of aggravation. A recent photo, dated December 1, 2022, shows Pope Benedict XVI. with Joseph Halevi Horowitz Weiler and Father Michel Fedou in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican, where Benedict XVI. lives. Pale and with a sunken face, the priest sits there next to the winners of the Ratzinger Prize 2022.

With our newsletter you won’t miss anything from your area, Germany and the world – register now for free!

Pope Francis praised his predecessor Benedict as a faithful servant of the Church

Pope Benedict was 95 years old. He was born in Germany as Joseph Ratzinger. For several years he worked as the head of the Catholic Church: from 2005 to 2013. Then he announced that he would no longer hold the office. He cited health problems as the reason. Nothing like this had happened in hundreds of years. Normally popes stay in office until they die.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. died on December 31, 2022 at the age of 95 in the Vatican. © picture alliance/dpa/Holy See Press Office | Vatican Media

Pope Francis succeeded Pope Benedict at the time. When Benedict died, he immediately rushed to him. Then he prayed over Benedict’s lifeless body. On Sunday, Pope Francis paid tribute to his predecessor: Benedict was a faithful servant of the Church.

Funeral of Pope Benedict XVI: the schedule for this week

The news of death caused great sympathy in Germany and worldwide, especially among the approximately 1.4 billion Catholics. From Monday he will be publicly laid out in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, the schedule at a glance:

Monday, January 2, 2023: laying out of the body of Pope Benedict XVI. in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome

Tuesday, January 3, 2023: laying in state in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome

Wednesday, January 4, 2023: laying in state in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome

Thursday, January 5, 2023: from 9.30 a.m. Mass for the dead in St. Peter’s Square in Rome

Thursday, January 5, 2023: Funeral afterwards in the crypt below St. Peter’s Basilica

In his spiritual testament published by the Vatican, Benedict thanked God for giving him life and for guiding him through many tribulations. “Pray for me that the Lord would let me into the eternal mansions in spite of all my sins and shortcomings,” he pleaded. Also read: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. († 95) in portrait: This is how he spent his last years. (dpa/jkk)