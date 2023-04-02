Pope Francis in front of 30,000 faithful: Palm Mass after hospitalization at Gemelli

Pope francesco is in St. Peter’s Square to preside over the Palm Mass, first public appearances after leaving the Policlinico Gemelli yesterday. The Pontiff entered the white jeep used on these occasions, appeared smiling and greeted the crowd. So he went under theObelisk for the blessing of the palms. Several tens of thousands of people showed up in the square.

Bergoglio, dressed in a white coat, wore a red stole and blessed those present, laymen and prelates, who were holding olive branches (from Umbria) and palm branches (brought from the Neocatechumenal Way) with water from a sprinkler. The Pope then stood up and listened to the reading of the Gospel according to Matthew which tells of the day of Christ’s entry into Jerusalem, on the eve of the Passion. At the end of the blessing, Bergoglio went back to getting into the white jeep to reach the churchyard of the Basilica with a woven palm in hand.

Pope Francis on migrants: “No more faces, but only numbers”

Subscribe to the newsletter

