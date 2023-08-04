Pope Francis asked this Thursday (3) for young people not to be fooled by “algorithms” and “illusions of the virtual” at the welcome ceremony for World Youth Day (WYD) in Lisbon, the first major event of masses of this Catholic event, which was attended by almost half a million young people.

The pontiff arrived at Parque Eduardo VII in the popemobile and for more than 30 minutes he toured the place to greet the hundreds of thousands of young people who arrived from all over the world and who showed their enthusiasm with shouts and songs.

The ceremony began with some young people dancing, including fado, and excerpts from letters sent to the pope were read, in which boys and girls recounted their problems and anxieties.

As is tradition at this ceremony, the flags of the 151 countries present, the icon of the Virgin Mary given to WYD by John Paul II and the pilgrim cross, which traveled through several countries until arriving in Lisbon and which will be handed over to the representatives of the next country where it will be will hold the event.

Pope Francis used after the speech to warn young people to stay away from the virtual world that “knows who you are, but does not love you”.

“God calling you by name means that for Him you are not a number, but a face, a face and a heart. I would like you to see one thing: many people today know your name, but they don’t call you by name. In fact, your name is known, it appears on social networks, it is created by algorithms that associate you with tastes and preferences”, warned the pope.

And he added that “all this does not question its uniqueness, but its usefulness for market studies”.

“How many wolves hide behind smiles of false kindness, saying they know who you are but don’t love you and leave you when they are no longer interested in you? These are the illusions of the virtual, and we must be careful not to let ourselves be deceived, because many realities that attract us and promise happiness later show up for what they are: empty things, soap bubbles, superfluous, substitutes that leave us empty inside. Jesus, no; He trusts you, you are important to Him”, he commented.

The pontiff also spoke of a Church in which “there is room for everyone” and that in the “Church no one is superfluous” and asked that “when there is no such space, we strive to make it available, also for those who err, for those who fall, for those who are in trouble.”

“The Lord does not point the finger, but opens his arms; Jesus shows us this on the cross. He does not close the door, but invites us in; he does not push us away, but welcomes us, “emphasized the pope, who on Wednesday (2) had met with 13 victims of sexual abuse linked to the Catholic Church in Portugal.