Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Tuesday before 50,000 people at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium.on his third day of visit to Canada to apologize to the indigenous people, and in his homily he urged us to learn, also as a Church, “never to oppress the conscience of others”.

The pope, who went around the stadium in the popemobile to greet the faithful, dedicated his homily to the feast of grandparents, which is celebrated this Tuesday as it is the feast of Saint Anne and Saint Joachim, parents of Mary and grandparents of Jesus. And he asked Saint Joachim and Saint Anne to intercede “to build a better future.”

“A future in which the elderly are not discarded because they are not functionally necessary; a future that does not judge the value of people only by what they produce; a future that is not indifferent to those who, already advanced in age, need more time, listening and attention; a future in which the history of violence and marginalization suffered by our indigenous brothers and sisters does not repeat itself,” he said.

Francis explained: “To truly accept what we are and how much we are worth, we have to take care of those from whom we descend, those who did not think only of themselves, but passed on to us the treasure of life.”

“Precisely from our grandparents we learned that love is never an imposition, it never strips the other of his inner freedom,” he added.

“Let us try to learn this as individuals and as a Church: never oppress the conscience of others, never chain the freedom of those close to us and, above all, never stop loving and respecting the people who preceded us and have been entrusted, precious treasures that guard a story greater than themselves,” Francis said.

Precisely, The pope came to Canada to apologize to indigenous people for the abuse they suffered in boarding schoolss, many of them managed by the Church, where they were locked up for the so-called assimilation processes.

Due to his knee problems, the pontiff remained seated for much of the ceremony and was assisted in the celebration by the Archbishop of Edmonton, Richard Smith.

“Guarding the history that has generated us means not tarnishing the glory of our ancestors, not losing their memory, not forgetting the history that gave birth to our lives, always remembering those hands that caressed us and held us in their arms” , added the pope in his homily read in Spanish.

But he also warned of the possibility of falling into what he called “the caricature of tradition”, which “does not move in a vertical line, from the roots to the fruit, but in a horizontal line, back and forth, that leads to the culture of retrogression as a selfish refuge, and that does nothing more than pigeonhole the present and preserve it in the logic of “it has always been done that way”.

At this Mass for the faithful Catholics of Canada, who represent 44% of the population according to Church statistics, The pope assured that “our grandparents and our elders wanted to see a more just worldmore fraternal and more supportive, and they fought to give us a future” and that “now, it’s up to us not to disappoint them”.

The pope ended the day on Tuesday with a visit to Lake Santa Anta, a sacred place for indigenous people converted into a place of pilgrimage for Catholics.

