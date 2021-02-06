Pope Francis first appointed a woman as undersecretary for the Synod of Bishops. This is the French nun Nathalie Becquart, responsible for the youth apostolate in France, whom he has appointed to this position together with the Spanish Augustinian priest Luis Martín.

This was reported this Saturday by the press office of the Vatican it’s a statement. This is the first time that a woman has held this position in the Catholic hierarchy, which confirms the Pope’s interest in vindicating the female role in the vertices of the Catholic Church. In addition, this gesture could open the door for women to vote on the final documents that come out of the episcopal meetings.

Born in Fontainebleau (southeast of Paris) in 1969, Becquart studied philosophy, theology, sociology, and other disciplines at prestigious academic centers in Paris. He also pursued advanced studies in the United States and published several essays. Since 2019 she has been a consultant for the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops.

In an interview in the Vatican media, the Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, Mario Grech, explained that this appointment is part of an increasing participation of women in synods of bishops.

The Synod of Bishops of October 2018, in the Vatican. Photo: AFP

“In recent synods, the number of women who participated as experts or auditors increased and with the appointment of Sister Nathalie Becquart and her ability to participate with the right to vote, a door has been opened, then we will see what other steps can be taken in the future, “he said.

For his part, Luis Marín de San Martín, born on August 21, 1961 in Madrid (Spain), made his first vows in the Order of San Agustín on September 5, 1982. He is general archivist of the Order, assistant general of the Augustinians and president of the Institutum Spiritualitatis Augustinianae.

“Father Luis Marín de San Martín has great experience in accompanying community decision-making processes, and his knowledge of the Second Vatican Council will be enormous to keep in mind the roots of the synodal path,” Grech pointed out in this regard.

Furthermore, another singular fact is that the two undersecretaries of the Synod of Bishops are religious, each one grown up in a specific spirituality, which for Grech “indicates the importance of the Synodal Church also taking into account the different charisms present in the Church “.

The Synod is animated by “synod fathers” (bishops or cardinals) who have the right to vote, and also has auditors and experts, without the right to vote.

In October 2019, religious who participated in a synod dedicated to the Amazon had asked in vain for the right to vote on the final document of the assembly.

The Argentine Pope intends to continue the reform of the synod and, in general, the opening of the Church to women and the laity in a context of crisis of the priestly vocation. The next ordinary general assembly of the synod convened in 2022 will be dedicated to “synodality.”

Source: AFP and DPA

