Pope Francis greets people as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican | Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Pope Francis appointed Giuseppe Yang Yongqiang as bishop of Hangzhou, capital of eastern China’s Zhejiang province, the Vatican said on Saturday (22), in a bid to strengthen relations with Beijing.

The prelate will be transferred from Zhoucun in the northern province of Shandong, the Vatican added.

The appointment was made following a historic agreement signed between the Vatican and China in 2018, renewed for another two years in 2022, on the appointment of bishops of the Roman Catholic Church in the communist country.

The agreement was an attempt to ease a long-standing divide in mainland China between believers loyal to the pope and an official church backed by the communist regime.

For the first time since the 1950s, both sides recognized the pope as the supreme leader of the Catholic Church.

Conservative Catholics criticized the bishops’ deal with communist China as a betrayal, but the Vatican defended it as an “imperfect means” of having some kind of dialogue with authorities for the sake of Chinese Catholics.

Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said last month that the Vatican would like to establish a permanent office in China, which would be a major upgrade in diplomatic relations with Beijing.