Pope Francis on Monday apologized to members of the country’s indigenous peoples in Canada for the Catholic Church’s role in “devastating” former policies of indigenous boarding schools. Many indigenous residents were forced to live there as children to assimilate into white society.

The Pope issued his “deep” apologies in Maskwacis, an indigenous community in the western province of Alberta, to several thousand former students of those ‘Indian Residential Schools’ from across Canada. Children in boarding schools suffered physical, psychological and sexual abuse for decades.

“I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil perpetrated by so many Christians against indigenous peoples,” the pope said near the site of the former Ermineskin boarding school on the second day of his six-day visit to Canada. He describes that visit as a “pilgrimage of penance” for the Church’s role in the “catastrophic” boarding school policy.

After his apology, which was met with applause, he was donned a traditional feather dress by a chief of the regional Cree population.

Flatten out own identity

By order of the Canadian authorities, some 150,000 indigenous children were forcibly housed in the boarding schools between about 1850 and the end of the last century. Family ties were severed and students’ Indigenous identities erased, with devastating social consequences in Indigenous communities to this day. Thousands of children died in the schools, including from disease and malnutrition.

The Catholic Church ran about 60 percent of the institutions. But unlike the Canadian government, which apologized for the policy in 2008, and other churches involved in its implementation, the Catholic Church had not apologized for its role until this year.

The pressure to do so mounted last year after the discovery of more than 200 unmarked children’s graves at a former boarding school in Kamloops, British Columbia. That boarding school was also run by the Catholic Church. Since then, human remains totaling about 1,800 people have been found at more former boarding schools using ground radar equipment.

The Pope spoke after traditional ceremonies of the regional Cree people, such as drum dancing. Many in attendance wore traditional clothing, including feather headdresses. These traditions, as well as speaking native languages, were banned in boarding schools – so later generations often did not learn them.

Pope Francis this spring expressed regret during a days-long visit by representatives of indigenous peoples to the Vatican. He also pledged to apologize on Canadian soil—a gesture that members of Canada’s natives have been pushing for years.