The first edition of World Children’s Day was announced by Pope Francis, this Friday (8) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis announced this Friday (8) the institution of World Children’s Day, which will have its first edition in Rome, on the 25th and 26th of May next year, as announced after praying the Angelus.

“I am pleased to announce that on the 25th and 26th of May next year we will celebrate the first World Children’s Day in Rome”, declared Francis from the window of the Apostolic Palace, in front of hundreds of faithful who listened to him in Saint Peter’s Square, in the Vatican.

The initiative, he explained, was sponsored by the Dicastery of Culture and Education and “answers the question of what kind of world we want to convey to children who are growing up. Like Jesus, we want to put children at the center and take care of them”, added the pope.

It will be the first World Children’s Day, while the popular World Youth Days, WYD, continue to be organized since they were created in 1985 by the now Saint John Paul II, bringing together millions of young people around the world.