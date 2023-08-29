“Pope Francis has never encouraged imperialist ideas. On the contrary, he is a staunch opponent and critic of any form of imperialism or colonialism, in all peoples and situations. The words of the Roman Pontiff, spoken last August 25, must also be interpreted in this same key”. the ‘position’ of the Apostolic Nunciature in Ukraine, with Msgr. Visvaldas Kulbokas, after the words pronounced by Pope Francis to the young Catholics of the Russian Federationin a video conference that took place on August 25, which yesterday sparked the harsh reaction, among others, of the archbishop of Kiev Shevchuk.

“Discussions arose in the Ukrainian and international media – reads a note – about some words spoken by the Roman Pontiff on that occasion. In particular, according to some interpretations, Pope Francis encouraged young Russian Catholics to take an example from some Russian historical figuresknown for imperialist and expansionist ideas and actions, carried out to the detriment of neighboring peoples, including the Ukrainian one. This Pontifical Representation firmly rejects the aforementioned interpretations“.