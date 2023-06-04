The Pope has issued a new “Basic Law” for the Vatican. He is sticking to the absolute monarchy, but the citizens are moving in. In return, employee representation no longer appears in the legal text.

Dhe last absolute monarchy in Europe is gearing up for the 21st century. Pope Francis has issued a new “Basic Law” for the Vatican State. The updated legal foundation is necessary “to respond to the needs of our time,” he writes in his introduction to the twenty-four articles. However, Francis does not see this essential peculiarity of the Vatican, its form of government, as being called into question: The Pope remains the unrestricted sovereign over the 0.44 square kilometer “Vatican City State”, as the official name is.

What is striking, however, is that the absolute claim to power is no longer formulated with the same implicitness as it used to be. So far, Article 1 states that the Pope has full legislative, executive and judicial power. The new version, which comes into force on Wednesday, now says, a little bashfully, that the Pope has full powers of government, “which includes legislative, executive and judicial powers”. Francis also reserves the right to intervene at any time in the proceedings of the three secular courts of his state.