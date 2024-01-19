Sexual pleasure. The most beautiful gift given by the Lord

“Sexual pleasure is a gift from God,” said Pope Francis. And look at what Renato Pierri wrote on April 1, 2010 on the “Zeroviolenzadonne” website:

The most beautiful material gift that the good God gave to his creatures, it is without a shadow of a doubt sexual pleasure. A material gift which sometimes, in my opinion, also becomes spiritual. And indeed, I take this opportunity to thank the Lord for having granted it to me. Given the immense value of the gift, it would be truly wrong to believe that the Eternal Father would be pleased that one of his creatures renounces it, without a just reason. It would be an act of rudeness and ingratitude. Now, the Gospel tells us that Mary conceived the Baby Child without having had intercourse with Joseph. In fact, to the angel who announces the birth of Jesus, Mary responds: “How can this be, since I do not know a man?” (Luke 1:34). And therefore, if we believe the Gospel, we must also believe in the conception of Jesus without human collaboration. Rivers of words, however, have been used to demonstrate that Maria did not have relations with her husband even afterwards. It has been argued that “I know no man” manifests Mary's intention to remain a virgin. Obviously no one ever wondered if the Madonna might like having endless discussions about her virginity and even her hymen. Yet this is how it was, starting from the Lateran Council (649) up to the Second Vatican Council. A real lack of consideration and delicacy. But it is inconceivable that Mary herself, God's favorite creature, should have renounced forever, without reason, since she was married and had a son, one of the most beautiful gifts bestowed by the Lord.”

Obviously I also expose concepts not expressed by the Pope, but who knows if he also secretly has the same thoughts?

