According to Pope Francis, Ukraine must enter into negotiations with Russia to avoid further suffering for the population. But there is no appeal to Putin.

Vatican City – Pope Francis has made a big impact with his latest comments on… Ukraine war caused heated emotions. In a radio interview with the Swiss broadcaster RSI The spiritual leader of the Catholic Church said that he considers the strongest person to be the one who “has the courage to raise the white flag,” reported Reuters. Critics are now accusing Francis of trying to persuade Ukraine to surrender Newsweek.

“Negotiate before things get worse” – Pope advises Ukraine to hold talks with Moscow

It was a courageous step to negotiate, said Francis in the interview. “When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you have to have the courage to negotiate,” the Pope said. According to the news agency Reuters This is the first time that Francis has spoken publicly about Ukraine being defeated. In the past, however, he has called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine several times.

Pope Francis has advised Ukraine to “have the courage to raise a white flag” in its war against Russia. © Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa

Most recently, Pope Francis called for peace in the Ukraine war in February, reported the weekly newspaper of the Münster diocese Church and life. The war has already lasted far too long and is causing a wave of fear and hatred worldwide. In November 2022, he even offered to travel to Kiev himself, after having already invited church representatives to Ukraine several times. Now he is again demanding that the warring parties “negotiate before things get even worse.”

“Our flag flies in two colors. White is not one of us” – Ukraine outraged by Pope’s statement

On the statements of Pope Francis that Ukraine is the white flag in the war against the troops of the Russian President Wladimir Putin should be hoisted, angry reactions followed. Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian government adviser, criticized that “the Pope is not asking Putin to stop, but is instead calling on Ukraine to raise the white flag,” the reported Picture. From Volodymyr Zelenskythe President of Ukraine, there have so far been no reactions to the Pope's statements.

Ukrainian security adviser Maria Avdeeva said on X (formerly Twitter) that the Ukrainian flag only flies in two colors – “White is not ours.” Also the group “Republicans against Trump”, a group of Republicans who are against the former US President Donald Trump committed, wrote on X: “How about the Pope using his influence to call on Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine?”

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also accepted Pope Francis' call for negotiations. “To compensate, how about encouraging Putin to have the courage to withdraw his army from Ukraine? Then peace would come immediately, without negotiations being necessary,” Sikorski wrote on Sunday on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

Vatican spokesman puts Pope Francis' statements on the Ukraine war into perspective

In the interview, Pope Francis merely used the word “white flag” from the interviewer, explained Matteo Bruni, a Vatican spokesman. With his statements, Francis simply wanted to point out that an “end to hostilities” was needed in the Ukraine war and that people had to have the courage to enter into negotiations for a ceasefire. (nhi/dpa)