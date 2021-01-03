Pope Francis decided to accept the resignation of the head of Belarusian Catholics, Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz. Reported by TASS with reference to the official declaration of the Holy See.

Kondrusevich will retire on January 3, 2021, at the age of 75. In the Vatican, it is customary to leave their posts at this age, but the final decision remains with the Pope. The Archbishop had previously submitted his resignation letter according to the standard procedure.

The leadership of the archdiocese was transferred to the Vicar General of the Pinsk Roman Catholic Diocese, Bishop Kazimir Velikoselts. He will assume the post of Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese.

Recall that Pope Francis was unable to hold the New Year’s service in St. Peter’s Cathedral due to a deterioration in health. His back and legs ached due to inflammation of the sciatic nerve.