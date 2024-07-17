Ana Carolina Nunesi Ana Carolina Nunes https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/ana-carolina-nunes/ 07/17/2024 – 6:00

The traditional 12-pack of eggs now comes with 10. The 500g pack of popcorn is practically no longer seen on the shelves; it is easier to find the 400g option. Soybean oil, which used to be 1 liter, is now offered in 900ml. These are some examples of the so-called redistribution, a term originating from the English language (shrinkflation), which combines the words ‘reduction’ and ‘inflation’ to define the increase in the cost of a product without necessarily increasing the price. This is when the industry does not make the product more expensive, but reduces its size or quantity.

+ Federal Revenue auction has smartphones, notebooks, wines and vehicles; see how to participate

This is not exactly new. The industry, not only in food but also in medicine, has this strategy, which is not prohibited. This is also not exclusive to Brazil. Industries all over the world have adopted the practice.

The legal requirement is that consumers must be informed of any reduction in product quantity. This is usually done by the manufacturer announcing “new packaging.” It will depend on the consumer’s level of attention to the information.

With the impact on production and logistics chains caused by the pandemic, which led to an increase in the prices of inputs and raw materials, this redistribution strategy has become more common. In Brazil, in 2023 alone, 24,570 products were identified that went through this process, according to a survey carried out by IBPT (Brazilian Institute of Planning and Taxation).

“This strategy is increasingly expanding. In 2023, it grew a lot. And since consumers don’t have much memory of prices, and there is still a lot of variation in prices and products, they end up not noticing the change. And the reduction in inflation hides inflation,” says Gilberto Luiz do Amaral, a tax lawyer at IBPT who coordinated the research.

According to the law, a product’s barcode provides information about its characteristics. If the weight changes, for example, the manufacturer must create a new barcode to identify that item. This was the basis that the IBPT used to conduct the survey, identifying how many products received a new barcode with a weight or content size smaller than the manufacturing standard until then.

“It was interesting to analyze the barcode. In this study, it was observed that the reduction rate was around 20% less in the quantity of the product”, says Amaral.

In the case of eggs, for example, the change from 12 to 10 means a 16.67% reduction in the quantity of the product, with little change in the packaging. The case of popcorn, according to Gilberto Amaral, was the most emblematic, with the vast majority going from 500g to 400g, a reduction of 20%.

Buy 3 get 2 – but not really

Gilberto draws attention to the type of promotion along the lines of “buy 3, get 2” – quite common in retail. This is because, with the reduction, if the total quantity of the three products offered is considered, it can equal or be very close to the quantity of two units before the reduction.

Another example is soybean oil, especially for those who use it on a larger scale, for example, in a bakery. If before the can contained 1 liter and 24 liters of oil were needed to use a fryer, then 24 units met this need. With the reduction to 900ml, 10% smaller, 27 units are now needed (26,666).

See the list* of product categories that have suffered the most reductions:

Sugar

Rice

Cookies

Chocolates

Chewing gum

Milk cream

Soy oil

Eggs

Popcorn

Cleaning products

salt

Snacks (chips type)

*not ranked from highest to lowest

What can be done?

Since the law does not prohibit this practice, it is up to the consumer to be vigilant and compare prices. In addition to constant monitoring by regulatory and consumer protection agencies, Gilberto Amaral suggests that the industry communicate this change before it is actually implemented. However, Gilberto Amaral acknowledges the difficulties in communicating this in practice. “The places where price reductions are most often seen are in supermarkets and pharmacies. These are precisely where people go in a hurry.”