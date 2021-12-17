Endorsed by board of Mcc the appointment of Carrus in the role of CEO

Could be Cristiano Carrus the new CEO of Popular of Bari after the step back of Giampiero Bergami who resigned earlier this week. Behind the banker’s exit the results are not particularly brilliant of the Apulian credit institution which, as emerged during a recent hearing before the parliamentary commission on banks, has a report cost / income of 155.5%.

Not only; early October Mcc has published the results for the half year who has seen one net loss attributable to the group of 48 million, deriving mainly from the red of the Popolare di Bari, equal to 101 million. Just yesterday the board of directors of Mediocredito Centrale (Mcc), majority shareholder of the popular of Bari, met to address the delicate issue of succession.

As anticipated by MF-Milan Finance, the board would have substantially endorsed the appointment of Carrus in the role of CEO and this choice should collect the green light from the top of the popular next week. The banker’s task will be to relaunch the management of the institution in a certainly delicate period such as the exit from the pandemic and the moratorium regime.