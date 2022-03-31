the gentlemen of PopBang from Queensland on Australia’s Gold Coast love nothing more than giving old motorcycles a second life…like this 1975 manual transmission CB550 ‘ZeBlower’ they finished off last summer.

From handlebars to rear wheel, almost everything about this motorcycle is handmade and unique. Especially the custom-made Girder-type front fork and the beautiful 21” spoked wheel catch the eye. But the exhaust, the saddle and the butt are also true works of art. The tank is standard, but has been given a nice coat of paint and a Monza tank cap.

The engine was completely rebuilt and equipped with an Aisin AMR300 Supercharger. But the coolest thing might be that name…