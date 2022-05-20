The new music program POP22 started on Thursday with 605,000 viewers. The program of Matthijs van Nieuwkerk and Ilse DeLange is therefore good for 17th place in the list of best viewed programs of the day by Stichting KijkOnderzoek (SKO).

Hello Goodbyethe program on the time slot for POP22 was shown at NPO 1, attracted a lot more viewers than the music show. The special in which presenter Joris Linssen looked back on previous special meetings from the program for the NPO theme week about racism, discrimination and diversity, was with 1,255,000 even the second most watched program on Thursday.

The program to which most people tuned in on Thursday, according to SKO, was the NOS Journaal from 8 p.m. as usual. It attracted over 1.7 million viewers. The NOS Journaal from 6 p.m. is in third place with 985,000 viewers. The fourth and fifth place are respectively for the Half Eight News of RTL 4 (914.000) and the NPO 1 talk show Op1 (866.000). See also Tehran: "Show Trial"? German-Iranians face the death penalty

The most watched program of SBS6 was Today Inside† The fourth episode since the restart of the talk show with, among others, the discredited Johan Derksen, was good for 846,000 viewers

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: