Berlin’s pop-up cycle paths are allowed to stay – for the time being. The change in traffic towards sustainable mobility is thus getting a little closer.

This is an important stage win for the red-red-green Berlin Senate and all bicycle friends: The Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court has decided that the pop-up cycle paths in the capital do not have to be dismantled for the time being – and apparently the chances are good that they can stay permanently. However, this is only a reason for cautious joy, because there is still no judgment.

It would be a devastating signal if the New lanes for cyclists created in the corona crisis would have to be removed. Because they are an important symbol for a change in traffic away from driving a car towards sustainable mobility. It is precisely for this reason that they are so hated by fans of cars with diesel or gasoline engines.

The rapidly built pop-up bike paths in Berlin – which have come into being in many other municipalities, although hesitantly, show how quickly something can change on German roads as soon as the political will is there. What used to take many years of planning and construction was possible in the corona crisis in Berlin almost overnight and in a number of cities in just a few weeks. This gives hope that the traffic turnaround is not a project for the next generation but one, but feasible here and now.

But: The opponents of this change use every opportunity to stop the change. It is therefore important that the legal framework is finally created for municipalities that want to build cycle paths. Cities and municipalities need more freedom of action. The federal government is making hundreds of millions of euros available for expanding the cycle paths. But none of this helps if the cities and municipalities cannot do anything with the money because they are blocked by requirements.

Contrary to what many people believe, cities and municipalities cannot simply improve their cycling infrastructure because they like it. For example, you have to provide evidence of special risk situations. That’s absurd. So: stop it.