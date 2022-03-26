The official website of the irreverent anime of Pop Team Epic has recently released a brand new trailer for Season 2 arriving, announcing to viewers that airing will begin in October.

Originally broadcast in 2018, the Season 1 of the anime offers episodes lasting 23 minutes, where each is divided into two identical parts, one voiced by female voice actresses and the other by men. At the moment it is not possible to know if this second season will also keep the same format.

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network