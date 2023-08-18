Pop stars | Britney Spears’ husband files for divorce

The divorce petition refers to “irreconcilable differences” between the married couple.

Pop star Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghar divorce after a year and two months of marriage, says BBC.

Also TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter tell about it.

The divorce petition, which the BBC reports was filed on Wednesday, refers to “irreconcilable differences” between the couple. The BBC reports that it has seen the application.

Spears and Asghari got married in June 2022. The small-scale wedding was held in Los Angeles. The couple got engaged in September 2021.

Neither Spears nor Asghar’s representatives would comment to the BBC.

According to the petition filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Asghari requests that Spears pay child support and legal fees, the BBC reports.

Spears was from 2008 to November 2021 his father by Jamie Spears as trustee. Britney Spears has invited from patronage to “useful”.

the BBC according to the trustee had the power to prevent Spears from remarrying. Spears was married for two days in 2004.