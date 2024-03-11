Es will, above all, have been this video. “Murder on the Dancefloor”, supposedly the most played song of 2002 in Europe, tells of terrible acts such as murder and arson to an incredibly smooth groove. You don't see anything like that in the music video, but that's not without its features either: As a participant in a couples dance competition, the singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor eliminates the other participants one by one with nasty tricks and a straight face. She shoves a piece of butter under one competitor's high heels, another suddenly stands there without a costume – and Ellis-Bextor ends up on the podium as the winner, with a self-loving smile on her face.

The video was a highly entertaining invitation to put the artist and the work together. Good girls might go to heaven, but not to the winner's podium: that belonged to this 22-year-old woman with the blasé look and the cool aura, who came from the upper middle class in London and had of course attended a private school; The double name, which was eccentric for the pop business, completed the impression that we weren't dealing with anyone girl next door but with a woman who didn't let anyone look behind the facade.

How lucky that that has changed.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor threw the doors wide open in March 2020. The world was in the grip of Corona and Britain's citizens – like many elsewhere – were in lockdown. Despite all the fear and loneliness, how do you not lose the joy of life and the hope that is important to preserve when, like Ellis-Bextor and her husband Richard Jones, you have five sons, the eldest 15, the youngest just a year old ?

Don't step on the baby!

What the couple came up with can still be seen online, and it's hardly less heartwarming than it was back then. For many weeks, Ellis-Bextor invited her Instagram followers into her kitchen on Fridays to play live “Kitchen Disco” shows. Sometimes in a glittering sequin dress, sometimes in a babydoll with a giant bow in her hair, but always dressed in bright colors, she dances around the room, singing her own hits like “Groovejet” and, of course, “Murder on the Dancefloor” as well as her favorite disco songs into the karaoke microphone. Pop classics while her children bounce around her or lounge between the cushions on the bench.







“Don’t step on the baby,” she shouts to one of the boys in the middle of the song because Mickey, the youngest, is crawling across the kitchen floor. In another video, during her performance, she casually pushes a children's tricycle with her foot through the garden door into the open air. In her “Kitchen Disco” for Halloween, which Ellis-Bextor describes in conversation as her favorite show, she sings Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights” in a tuxedo top and fishnet stockings, occasionally letting the four-year-old know that he’s had enough candy and fighting against a fit of laughter when the eight-year-old puts on a bear's head. “It's been a very strange year,” she sings without breaking the beat. At the end, the four-year-old gets a piece of candy.



As trite as it may sound: Sophie Ellis-Bextor's kitchen disco shows are chaotic, happy documents of love. For her family, for the music, for her fans, to whom she offered, if not hope, then at least distraction in seemingly hopeless times. And even if her enormously spacious open kitchen, which also has space for a pinball machine and a children's drum kit, does not meet middle-class standards, most people had never seen Sophie Ellis-Bextor so close.

More fun than ever

“Kitchen Disco” is now also the name of their tour. On Wednesday, shortly before the concert in Cologne, there will be time for a video conversation. “I missed everything and everyone,” is how she describes her motives for the shows, which were also self-serving: “Music has always been a source of strength for me.” She can give the impression that she has pulverized her cool image in one fell swoop not to share, it was “a gradual process”: “I was already stripping off more and more layers before that.” As a young woman in the music business, she was certainly very controlled, also because as a singer in a band, she got the record deal she got at 18 when she was 20 lost again. “I’m having more fun now than ever,” she says, now 44. “Growing up is a nice thing. Your experiences make you less worried, young people are more anxious.”