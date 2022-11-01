Halloween: Cardi B recreates the iconic opera “Marge Simpson in Mugler” by aleXsandro Palombo

American pop star Cardi B becomes Marge Simpson for Halloween and recreates a set that faithfully reproduces the iconic pop opera “Marge Simpson in Thierry Mugler” created by the Italian artist aleXsandro Palombo in 2013, part of a series of works entitled “Marge Simpson Style Icon ”presented exclusively on VOGUE UK.

The pop work of aleXsandro Palombo has been recreated with a set that has reconstructed everything in the smallest details as in the original artwork made by the Italian artist, electric blue carpet on the ground, pink wall, a painting on the wall and Cardi B who embodies Marge Simpson posing in the same Mugler dress from 1995 that reveals her lower back.

A work that has become very popular in the last 10 years which is part of the “Marge Simpson Style Icon” series by aleXsandro Palombo

While in the original cartoon Marge Simpson embodies the role of the desperate housewife, in 2013 aleXsandro Palombo wanted to unhinge this stereotypical image and launch a powerful message of emancipation and gender equality by transforming it into a style icon. The series went around the world and started an important debate in the international media about the stereotype of the American housewife embodied by Marge Simpson within the popular American cartoon. In 2019 “Marge Simpson in Mondrian” one of the most popular works of the series became part of the prestigious exhibition “The Mondrian Revolution” at the Yves Saint Laurent museum in Paris.

The American pop star Cardi B paid tribute to Palombo’s pop and visionary art, which for thirty years has continued in his unique artistic path. In the last month the artist has unveiled several works in Milan including “The Cut” with Marge Simpson in support of Iranian women and “Love Yourself” with Angelina Jolie portrayed with the scars of mastectomy, a series of works of denunciation and awareness that is making the rounds of the international media.

Some of his most famous works have also become part of the funds of the permanent collections of authoritative institutions. Among her most important works “Just Because I Am a Woman” with the faces of women of world politics victims of violence, acquired in 2021 by the Museum of Decorative Arts of the Louvre in Paris, becoming part of the funds of the permanent national collection. “These works bring an enrichment of quality to our funds thus entering the national collections” reports the document of the Museum of Decorative Arts signed by the director Olivier Gabet