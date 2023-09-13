Pop Star | Ariana Grande to Vogue about appearance pressure: Beauty operations and make-up have been “hiding”

The pop star has received criticism for her appearance several times during her career.

Pop Star Ariana Grande became sensitive when talking about the appearance pressures he experienced in a recent video.

Grande, 30, talked about her relationship with beauty in a Vogue magazine release With a YouTube video. In the video, she shows her skin care and makeup routine and says that she used to rely on lip fillers and Botox to smooth lines.

She says she stopped using lip fillers and Botox in 2018. Grande admits in the video, holding back tears, that cosmetic surgery and makeup were a way for her to hide.

Today, she enjoys getting dressed and sees it as a part of self-expression. She now says she wants to see lines on her face.

“I want to see my lines from crying and smiling. I have earned them.”

Grande says she may still use fillers or go for a facelift, but reminds that “aging can be a beautiful thing.”

She has been criticized for, among other things, too dark a tan and her use of Asian makeup trends, which has been interpreted as cultural appropriation. Grande is of American Italian background.

Among other things Break Free-, Thank you, Next– and Positions -the pop star known for his songs started his career as a child actor in musicals.

He has spent the last year Wicked-on the set of the film version of the musical in Britain. The first part of the film is said to hit theaters in November 2024.

Correction 13.9. at 9:14 p.m.: Ariana Grande is of American Italian descent, not Italian American.