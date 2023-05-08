Anthony Wong Yiu-Ming has a soft, kind voice. From Manchester, the 60-year-old Hong Kong pop star enthusiastically talks about his performances in Europe. “Here in Manchester, about 80 percent of my audience is Hong Kong, because there is now a large Hong Kong diaspora in the UK,” he says.

“I do feel a little insecure when I talk to you,” says Wong. And that is understandable because a new, strict National Security Law has been in force in Hong Kong since the summer of 2020. Among other things, it prohibits collaborating with foreign elements. “I don’t know if it is still allowed to talk to the foreign press under the new law,” he says.

The 60-year-old singer of ‘Cantopop’ – usually quite sweet-voiced pop music sung in Hong Kong’s Cantonese dialect – hopes that the international audience will also find him more and more. He will perform at the Melkweg in Amsterdam on May 10, as part of a European concert series. He previously performed in the US, Japan and Taiwan.

Busy

“I was influenced by my great hero David Bowie, but also by Massive Attack, by Björk and by old Shanghai cabaret music from the 1940s and 1950s,” he says.

When asked if he will also perform in Hong Kong, he only answers after a short silence. “Theoretically there is no ban on my performances, but it is very difficult to find a space willing to rent to us,” he says. Behind the scenes there is pressure on venues not to do that. What exactly does that pressure look like? Wang laughs. “They don’t tell me.”

Since 1989, Wong has explicitly sided with the democratic forces in the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong. That year, when student protests took place in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, he took part in Concerts for Democracy in Hong Kong and America and wrote special music for them.

Process

In 2014 and 2019, the population of Hong Kong itself rebelled against an increasing Chinese influence on the former British crown colony. He also supported that movement. He performed together with, among others, the Hong Kong pop idol and figurehead of the protests, singer Denise Ho. Like her, he is also a champion of the LGBTQ+ movement in Hong Kong.

His support for the protests was not appreciated in Beijing. Where he initially often performed in China and his music could be found on Chinese streaming services, it is now no longer even possible to google his name on Chinese search engines. All of his music has also been pulled from Chinese streaming services.

Wong faced trial in 2021 Hong Kong activist singer cleared of ‘corrupt conduct’ charge in his pants for acting in 2018 during an election campaign of a pro-democracy candidate in Hong Kong. That would be a form of corruption: he would have wanted to persuade people to vote for that candidate. The judge did not agree, but Wong had to behave well for 18 months. It was unclear what exactly that meant.

