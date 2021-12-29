The Valtellina credit becomes a spa. Venosta: “At the moment there are no interlocutors for BUT“

There Banca Popolare di Sondrio becomes one joint stock company. The shareholders’ meeting decreed the official passage with 96% of “yes”: 2,517 shareholders out of 2,610 participants voted in favor, while the contracts were 38, the abstentions 39 and the not counted 16. This is, underlines a note , “of an historic passage for the Banca Popolare di Sondrio“, made necessary by the law of reform of the Popolari of 2015, which involves a “fundamental change in the corporate governance process and marks the abandonment of the cooperative world in which the bank was born and developed over its 150-year history”.

“For us and for all those who have supported the bank up to now, it is a source of pride to have presented ourselves at today’s appointment, boasting a long history of balanced and profitable organic growth, which has contributed to the development of the territories in which we have been during the once settled, co-protagonists of the social and economic growth of the communities to which they belong “, commented the president Francesco Venosta.

In the new statute, he remarked Venosta Valley, “it is reaffirmed that the bank, in pursuing the goal of creating value in the medium-long term, takes particular account, in harmony with the tradition of popular credit, the needs of families, small and medium-sized enterprises , cooperatives and public and private entities, with particular attention to the territories served, starting with those of origin of Valtellina and Valchiavenna “.

After the yes of the assembly, the Valtellinese credit led by the president Francesco Venosta and by the general manager Mario Pedranzini, also remained in office with the passage to the Spa, is therefore preparing to accept the “risk” of looking to the future and to consequences that transformation brings with it.

The match of the third Italian banking center with Bper and Carige, just like the interests of the major shareholder in the bank’s capital, are elements that must be dealt with. There Unipol from Carlo Cimbri, today at 9% of the share capital, first shareholder also of Bper, you never made any secret of his interest in the possible candidate for the third pole. Emphasizing, however, that he “does not want to do anything blitz in the capital “.

For now, however, those directly involved, Venosta and Pedranzini, freeze the possibility of considering Bper and Unipol privileged interlocutors. “Contact persons for possible operations of BUT at the moment we don’t have any, let alone privileged interlocutors. We’ll see what happens, “said the president Venosta Valley. “We only have the desire to clarify that whatever happens in the future, and many things can happen beyond our possibilities of intervention, we find ourselves with a solid and well managed bank, which in 150 years has never registered a loss of one euro “, he continued Venosta Valley.

“Are rest assured about our work and we are right to trust that many will be willing to realize that in this bank there are values ​​that deserve to be preserved “.” We hope that the values ​​that inspired us will also be maintained for the future “, continued the president of the Valtellina credit Venosta Valley. And on the creation of shareholders’ agreements between shareholders he specified: “The shareholders make the shareholders’ agreements between them – he said again -, but there is some reason to trust that many shareholders who have supported the bank so far will continue to support it, realizing the values ​​that this bank incorporates”.

In the same vein, the managing Director of the institute Mario Pedranzini: “The Banca Popolare di Sondrio has all the accounts in place, it is profitablehas always carried out innovative strategies and has always adapted to change. Also for the future it will be our duty, if we are supported by the social base, to explore all opportunities that iThe market can offer, which are not necessarily those of M&A and mergers with other banks “, he declared during the press conference following the meeting.

Pedranzini he recalled that the reform law of the Popolari was approved in another context, in which “many banks were in difficulty and the M&A it was the result of a difficult situation contingent “.” Fortunately today the situation has changed – he noted – and we are in a situation in which the bank is healthy “.

Regarding Unipol, first shareholder of the Valtellinese credit institute with about 9% of the capital, “we have a ten-year relationship of industrial collaboration. Are partner in Arca Vita, we have worked well in the interest of bancassurance and this is what “, said the managing director of Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Mario Pedranzini, commenting on relations with the Bolognese company. “Unipol is for us extremely important partner and even before that it is an industrial entity of the highest quality and standing with which the bank has collaborated for a long time “, noted the president for his part Francesco Venosta.

The goal of PopSondrio is to arrive at one revision of the industrial plan by next March. “We are working on it, explained the CEO, also because the 2021-2023 plan approved last March was widely exceeded by the final data and therefore the revision of the plan is certainly in view “.

“What inspires the review – he noted again – are the 2021 results, which we believe we will be able to consolidate over the next few years and for this very reason we will activate some levers which have already proven to give good results but which show room for improvement “.

The Popolare di Sondrio, he stressed, “has never forced the objectives, has always had a physiological growth that has always taken into account the needs of customers which were followed by the results “.” We have never forced ourselves to obtain short-term results – concluded the CEO – and therefore in the drafting of the new plan we will have ample room for improvement“.

Do not forget the great opportunities arriving with the national recovery and resilience plan. “Banca Popolare di Sondrio has set up an ad hoc structure to identify which opportunities can be found both for the public and for the private sector in our valley in view of the NRP”, he declared Pedranzini.

The institute is also focused on Esg themes, which “must not remain just statements”: “We must be ESG in substance and ensure that these principles are lowered, grounded and also become factors of cohesion”, underlined the CEO.

The last major issue of attention is the 2026 Winter Olympics: ‘We don’t have much time, but if we act immediately we have enough space to be able to enhance this great event – he concluded – We must enhance the whole valley “.

On the next future post transformation the CEO specified: “Our bank by definition has a widespread shareholding structure. We are a unicum of which we are proud, which however has not allowed us over time to group shareholders to define a hard core of command. And this is one of the strengths of our bank as regards the stability of the shareholding “.

“We have gods intangible assets which have the same value for a serious and intelligent interlocutor with respect to material assets “, he continued Venosta Valley. “We trust that whatever happens will be taken into due consideration by any future interlocutors and it is our duty to enhance them in the interest of the shareholders”, he added. “The aspiration – concluded Venosta – is that ours territories of choice maintain the same level of service and attention that they have received up to now “.

In this context, PopSondrio “reserves the full use of the right that the law attributes to it and therefore also possibly not to liquidate in whole or in part” the shares subject to withdrawal, even if at the moment the price of the share is such. to make us calm enough, “said Venosta.

The actions object of withdrawal may be paid at 3.7548 euros compared to 3.74 euros in the listing at Piazza Affari. “We always have a lot of respect for all stakeholders – noted the managing director for his part Mario Pedranzini -.

“Considering the state of health of the bank, we felt we were fair about the withdrawal and we did not choose the path of leaving this possibility indefinite forever ”, postponing the decision on reimbursement indefinitely. actions will therefore not be “taken prisoner” and if they cannot be reimbursed “they will be made available to the members”.

Corrado Sforza Fogliani president of the association of Italian popular banks, who has always been critical of the Renzi reform which imposed the transformation into a spa on the country’s large popular banks, most recently Sondrio, comments on the passage of Valtellina credit on social media: “After 150 years of success , the Popolare di Sondrio is voting today for its transformation. Can a bank be forced by Europe and by Italian politics to vote for the evil of its own and of its own territory? No, so much so that those left are stronger and more envied than ever “.