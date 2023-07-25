FromMomir Takac close

His biggest hit “Edelweiss” sold millions: Vince Hill is dead. The pop singer also wrote a song for Premier Margaret Thatcher.

Munich/Henley-on-Thames – British pop and schlager singer Vince Hill is dead. He died on Saturday (July 22) at the age of 89 at his home in Henley-on-Thames in the British county of Oxfordshire. He was best known for his 1967 hit “Edelweiss”.

“Unfortunately, we have news to share that none of us want to hear. We are very sorry to inform you that Vince has left us. He passed away peacefully at home in Henley this afternoon.” “Vince left a musical legacy. He and his songs will always be in our hearts. Let’s all raise a glass to Vince. To you, you legend,” the message continued.

Hill was born in 1934 in the Holbrooks area of ​​Coventry, England. Although he won a singing competition at the age of 15, it was only after he had earned his money in various professions that he found his way into music. At first he worked with big bands and sang in various bands. In 1961, Hill decided on a solo career and would celebrate his first success just a year later.

Pop singer Vince Hill is dead. With “Edelweiss” he celebrated his biggest hit. © IMAGO / United Archives

His first single “The River’s Run Dry” made it into the top 50 in the UK charts. A few years later, Hill reached the peak of his career. Producers booked him for the theme songs of their films. His voice was heard in “Cast a Giant Shadow” with Kirk Douglas (1966) or “The Long Duel” with Yul Brynner (1967).

Vinde Hill’s “Edelweiss” climbed to number 2 in the UK Music Charts

In 1966 he also released the song “Edelweiss”, a cover of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music”. The song sold millions of copies and climbed to number 2 in the UK music charts. In 1983 Hill wrote Margaret Thatcher’s election campaign song “It’s Maggie for Me”.

Hill released a total of 25 studio albums. The crooner has performed at the Sydney Opera House, London’s Royal Albert Hall and the London Palladium, and has also been a TV and radio presenter. Schlager fans had already had to say goodbye to a star five months before Hill. Tony Marshall had died after a long illness. In 2021, “I Promised Myself” singer Nick Kamen died at the age of 59. (mt)

