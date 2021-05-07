E.in young girl keeps diary. And write in it what Not happens. She buys herself no new jeans. She kisses the boy Notshe has a crush on. It runs Nothing Interesting on TV. Not to mention school. And yet the girl writes, her name is Tracey Thorn and one day she will become an influential artist, exactly with.

It’s the England of the seventies, Tracey lives in the county of Hertfordshire, in Brookmans Park, close enough that people can commute to London to work, but also too far away again: an in-between, not here, not there. Like a teenager, after all. So that Tracey knows where she is, but also Not maps of the great capital are printed on the front pages of their notebooks. Which she will soon be moving into. But now it’s Brookmans Park. And London – another planet.

This is also the name of Tracey Thorn’s new book: “Another planet”. It reads like a land survey in the style of the currently popular “Nature Writing”, essayistic writing that puts people, landscapes, trees, bushes and animals in relation to one another. On the other hand, Thorn’s short book seems like an English version of the famous “Return to Reims” by the French sociologist Didier Eribon. Only more conciliatory, more entertaining, more non-ideological, without being less serious about self-analysis.

Here a woman in her mid-fifties, a member of the urban, intellectual elite, travels home to that place in the province that, as a young girl, she would rather leave behind today than tomorrow. And at the same time travels back in time, sees her parents and older siblings in the constellation of British post-war history, sees herself and her own departure, triggered by the punk movement in the mid-1970s.

Thorn does not subsequently mitigate the conflicts. “Another planet” is a book about place, class and gender, but avoids such big terms, prefers to look for scenes, condenses knowledge into anecdotes: “In this country everything, including the front yard, reveals which social class you belong to,” she writes once. “There is an elegant English style: perennial shrubs, plants that have to be tied up and climb over sticks and poles, twine and spread out.” A neighbor of her parents was whispered behind her back that she was “one with too many Annuals in the front yard ”. So: superficial. Not rooted enough. Moved in.

In the world of Brookmans Park there are rules that would not seem tougher in a Proust social novel, and no matter how small the place is, there is still a good and a bad area. “The aim was anonymity and inconspicuousness, always in the hope that such restraint would also be discreetly recognized and rewarded. These were suburban values ​​through and through. Celibacy and piety defined the suburb. “

Suspicion of fascism behind every bush

Young Tracey suspected fascism behind every bush of Brookmans Park, whether annual or perennial, and wanted anything but what her parents wanted and had. Today’s Tracey Thorn tweeted how she winterized her garden in October. During the video interview, she answered from her London house in Camden, the flower pots were neatly lined up in the background. “The older you get,” she says, “the more you work your way through your stuff, the easier it is to make your peace with it: That’s what this book is about: making peace.” Even with your own rebellion.

“Another Planet” is the third of four books that Tracey Thorn has written since 2013 – after a successful career as a singer for the pop group Everything But The Girl. A career that Thorn had interrupted at its peak, shortly before the turn of the millennium, to start a family with her husband and band partner Ben Watt. And to find out what could follow now: a question that she answered herself in the form of a long text that she first wrote for herself.