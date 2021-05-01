Pop music Will 19-year-old Billie Eilish blow up the internet again? In the video for the new single, the giant snake strangles a superstar singing about the abuse of power

This time, the trend setter is more acoustic than before.

”Billie Eilish dyed her hair and almost broke the internet, ”wrote Helsingin Sanomat Now attachment in March, when the 19-year-old singer-songwriter unveiled a new blonde hairstyle on Instagram.

The photo rose that quick in Instagram’s history the third most liked. What seems to be news at this point is that he gave up the greenish-black hairstyle he sometimes preferred.

How is it going to happen now that Eilish, who has become a trend setter in popular music with his background, released music again this week, ie a new Your Power -singlen?

Quite well of course, at least in the light of the first digits. Spotify friendly melancholy beautiful streambait style representing Eilish Your Power rose to number one on Spotify’s Daily Listening Top Hits list a day after its release date on April 30th.

A couple of days after its release, the single’s video was second on Youtube’s “Trending” list with nearly 20 million views.

Eilishin directing the video, the giant snake finds the singer on the mountainside, meanders through his body, and wraps around his neck in a dangerous-looking manner.

And since Eilish is an influential fashion icon, it should also be noteworthy that he no longer shrouds in the video the loose, brand-shaped fashion pullers that cover his body shapes.

Also musically Eilish and his big brother Finneas Baird O’Connell co-authored and produced by Finnneas Your Power is even more stripped.

The front of the song works almost entirely on acoustic guitar accompaniment until the arrangement is subtly diversified. At the same time, the hip-hop influences dear to Eilish have been left less this time.

Gloomy atmosphere is still like Lana Del Reyn from the first giant hit Video Games. The composition style, which is mainly based on the alternation of four ordinary chords in a different order, is roughly the same, as is Eilish’s unobtrusively captivating vocal and its skillful background harmonies.

Lyrics Your Power deals with the use of power in a relationship. It’s an accusation for a man who has power over a girl younger than himself, but who is that power holder? Even his gender can be read from the lyrics in different ways, as the songwriting siblings have probably meant.

One referral relationship could be teenage Eilish’s recent relationship with a rapper who used the Q and 7: AMP names, but that’s certainly not the only possibility.

“Try not to abuse your power,” Eilish sings in his lapse way.

“He said you were a hero and you played that part. But you ruined him for a year and don’t pretend it was hard, ”he continues.

The girl must “return to class” and the singer continues, “How dare you? How could you? ”

The accusations continue: the accused keeps the female subject in a “cage” and claims to have thought of this as “his age”.

“You may not want to lose your strength. But power is not pain, ”Eilish sings.

The single ends with a sudden inhalation as if it were the last breath.

From the hours of Eilish’s sarcasm, one could almost already conclude from this that the name of the next album has been told Happier Than Ever that is, “happier than ever”. The release date of the album produced by his brother has been announced as July 30th.

American Eilish is the child of an actor family who made his breakthrough at the age of 13 in Soundcloud with his big brother Ocean Eyes with.

After numerous single and ep successes, he released his debut album at the age of 17. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? rose to number one in more than 20 countries, making Eilish the ultimate global superstar.

Eilish has received so far seven Grammy Awards, the most recent of which are from the fall 2019 releases Everything I Wanted mixed No Time to Die, which is also the theme song for the next James Bond movie.

This year A documentary about Eilish has also been published Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. Slate magazine long in the analysis the documentary aroused subtle hopes that Eilish might not face all the same dramas and difficulties as previous big teen stars because of mega-publicity, such as Judy Garland, Michael Jackson, River Phoenix, Lindsay Lohan and Justin Bieber.

Helsingin Sanomat review critic Oskari Onninen condemned the document: its director R.J. Cutler has “either fallen in love with his ability to portray the everyday life of a superstar or collapsed under his material”.

The documentary is estimated to be “a two-and-a-half-hour forced bun and an unworthy film”.