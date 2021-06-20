They call it Pop It Antistress and it’s the game of the moment

We’re talking about the game of the moment, the one everyone uses to relieve stress and has been trending on Tiktok for months. Is called Pop it antistress and is a colored silicone tablet composed of many aligned bubbles that can be squeezed to the rhythm of the music.

The youngest know him very well and, on social media, there is even the hashtag #popitchallenge. We can find it in various shapes and colors and, recently, it is also available in cover version for smartphones and tablets.

What is Pop it antistress for?

As the name implies, it is a stress reliever toy. Have you ever burst the bubbles of the bubble wrap? Many people find it truly relaxing and this has led the inventor of Pop it to create this wonder that is conquering everyone. By pressing the silicone bubbles one after the other you will be able to relax and release daily anxiety and tensions.

Pop it Antistress is also recommended for children with autism spectrum disorders, those suffering from attention deficit / hyperactivity disorder and those who are particularly anxious. It’s a fun pastime which is conquering millions of users.

But do you know that now it is possible to have Pop it antistress also in the smartphone cover version? Let’s find out which are the most beautiful.

Fidget Toy Stress Relief

This bright pink case will make your smartphone even cooler. It is light, thin and made from environmentally friendly materials. Price: € 3.99.

Push Pop Bubble Fidget Sensory Toy

A multicolor case that, with its bright colors, will make you dream. Its colors are reminiscent of those of candy. The materials used to make it are of high quality and easily washable. You can find it in various forms: as a bunny, as a kitten, etc. Price: € 9.99

Push Pop It Pineapple

This Pineapple-shaped Push Pop It case is fun and won’t go unnoticed. As soon as your friends see it they will want to buy it too. The price is affordable, it only costs € 5.29.

KKP Cactus Case

KKP Case in the shape of a cactus will protect your mobile and make it cool. In addition to being very resistant it is also very original and versatile. Price: € 11.99.

LYunMu Fidget Toys Case

If you love strong colors, LYunMu Fidget Toys Phone Case is what you need. It is shaped like a crab and is available in red and black colors. Price: € 8.99.